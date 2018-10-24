Craving comfort food? Here are low-calorie options that keep you full

As the days get shorter and colder, we’re more inclined to reach for some warm, satisfying comfort food to get us through the winter months.

While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some meaty shepherd’s pie every now and then, it’s easy to go overboard and lose track of our health goals — especially over the holidays. To combat this, make lower-calorie, nutrient-dense versions of your favourite foods, says Kathleen Trotter, a personal trainer and nutritionist.

“While calories are one piece of the puzzle, they’re not the whole [thing],” Trotter told Global News. The health expert explained that many low-calorie alternatives — like fat-free yogurt, for example — can be high in sugar and low in nutrients, so it’s important to eat whole foods that are low in calories and rich in nutrients.

“You want high nutritionally dense foods — which means you’re getting a lot of nutrients in fewer calories — [because] nutrients are what’s used to give us energy,” she said. “It’s a really negative downward spiral if you’re feeling lonely, down, tired or sad — things you can feel in the winter — and you just eat a whole bunch of low-calorie foods that have no nutrition; you’re actually just going to make yourself feel worse.”

Here, Trotter shares comfort food modifications that are rich in flavour, nutrient dense, and lower in calories. Truly, not all comfort foods are created equal.

If you’re craving mashed potatoes, try mashed cauliflower

Cauliflower is a great substitute for carbs. The veggie is high in fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K, and is easy to cook. Trotter suggests swapping buttery mashed potatoes for mashed cauliflower, as the veggie will satisfy your hunger while offering you health benefits.

You can also use cauliflower in your pizzas, too, by swapping regular dough for cauliflower crust, which is ideal for people with gluten intolerance.

If you’re craving pasta, use zucchini noodles

Pasta is a staple in many households, but you don’t need to cut it out just because you want to watch calories. An easy fix is using a vegetable noodle instead of a whole grain.

“You can do a spiraled zucchini [noodle] with a hot sauce over top,” Trotter said. “Spaghetti squash is [also] a great substitute for a pasta that’s nutrient-dense.”

If you’re craving meat sauce, load up on mushrooms

A bolognese sauce can be heavy, and depending on the portion size, high in fat. Trotter suggests using mushrooms to replace the beef as a lighter alternative.

But, if you really want to keep the meat, you can easily half your portion of beef and offset the recipe with mushrooms. “It’s cheaper and nice and healthy,” Trotter said.

If you want a hot sandwich, make it open-faced

“Have really nutritious, wonderfully yummy bread — so not the white stuff — and then have it open-faced,” Trotter said.

While cutting back on bread will save calories, Trotter said it’s also important to watch your cheese and sauce portions, too. Try a lighter cheese or use one slice instead of two. “Have smaller portions of all the different ingredients.”

If you’re craving a baked potato, fill it with veggies

While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a baked potato, it’s easy to add calories to the root veg by topping it with sour cream, cheese or butter.

A healthier alternative is scooping out the middle part of the potato, and stuffing it full with veggies, Trotter says. That way, you’re getting a lot more vitamins and nutrients from a variety of sources.

You can do the same thing with peppers. Trotter says it’s easy to take a fresh pepper and fill it with veggies or lean meat and bake it in the oven. “[They’re] hot and satisfying,” she said.

At the end of the day, however, sometimes there’s no substitute for what you’re craving. In those cases, Trotter says it’s important to just eat the comfort food the way you want it — and enjoy it. The important thing is to keep your portions in check.

“If you’re really craving a lasagna… as opposed to having a big helping of it, or opposed to making something [else], have a really small piece of something you love and then have a massive salad beside it,” she said.

“You’re still having fewer calories than if you had that entire comfort meal, but you’re still getting a taste of what you really want.”

