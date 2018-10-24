Edmonton Public School Board votes to close 4 west-end schools

The Edmonton Public School Board has voted to close four schools in the west end and replace them with two new ones.

On Tuesday night, the school board voted unanimously in support of closing Afton, Glendale, Sherwood and Westlawn. They’ll be replaced with a new kindergarten to Grade 3 school on the Afton school site in Meadowlark and a Grade 4-9 school on the Westlawn site.

The schools will remain open until the two new buildings are ready to open. All the students from the four current schools will be moved to the two new schools.

Consultations began in 2016 to get feedback on what the community desired. In the spring of 2017, EPSB presented concepts, based on feedback from public meetings, online surveys and a working committee.

In March, the Alberta government announced almost $393 million for 20 school projects across the province as part of its 2018 budget.