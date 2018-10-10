New K-4 curriculum will be tested in selected Alberta schools next year

Alberta is to road test its new curriculum for young students, and Education Minister David Eggen says it will mesh fundamental skills with broader social development.

Eggen made the comments as he unveiled the revised kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum on Wednesday, which Albertans can discuss with the government at two telephone town halls from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The curriculum will then be tested in selected schools next year and kick-in across the board sometime in 2020.

READ MORE: Alberta government posts proposed curriculum changes online

It renews emphasis on basic literary and numeracy skills and applies them in all subjects across the board.

READ MORE: Alberta announces sweeping 6-year overhaul of school curricula at cost of $64M

There is also a focus on helping students grow emotionally, for example helping them learn to speak for themselves and others.

The issue of consent will be discussed in Grades 2, 3 and 4.

READ MORE: Not up to Premier Notley to dictate how Catholic schools teach sex education: Jason Kenney

— More to come…