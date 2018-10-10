Education
New K-4 curriculum will be tested in selected Alberta schools next year

By Staff The Canadian Press

An update to the Alberta K-4 curriculum was posted online Wednesday. It's still in draft form and the public still has time to weigh in. Jennifer and Shaye speak to Education Minister David Eggen.

Alberta is to road test its new curriculum for young students, and Education Minister David Eggen says it will mesh fundamental skills with broader social development.

Eggen made the comments as he unveiled the revised kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum on Wednesday, which Albertans can discuss with the government at two telephone town halls from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The curriculum will then be tested in selected schools next year and kick-in across the board sometime in 2020.

It renews emphasis on basic literary and numeracy skills and applies them in all subjects across the board.

There is also a focus on helping students grow emotionally, for example helping them learn to speak for themselves and others.

The issue of consent will be discussed in Grades 2, 3 and 4.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

