Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams federal carbon tax plan 

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford has come out swinging against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plans for carbon tax rebates.

Trudeau announced details of the plan Tuesday, saying provinces that have not implemented their own carbon taxation system will have one imposed on them by the federal government.

He promised, however, that the feds would return 90 per cent of the tax it collects in affected provinces directly to Canadians to keep the plan from being unaffordable.

Ford calls the rebates phoney, describes the carbon tax as an ineffective environmental protection measure, and vows he’s willing to take the province’s ongoing legal fight against it all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Trudeau has said an Ontario family of four would receive $307 back through the rebates this spring, with that figure doubling by 2022.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives introduced legislation to scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade system established by the former Liberal government, says Trudeau should be ready for a fight on the carbon tax issue and raised questions about the timing of the rebate announcement.