Liberals to announce details of carbon tax for non-compliant provinces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday will reveal the government’s plan for a climate tax for provinces that haven’t come up with their own climate strategies, or those that didn’t meet federal standards.

Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan have all said they will fight the tax in court.

Other provinces have provided climate strategies – and we’ll soon find out if they meet the federal standards, or if they’ll be joining the three who will be required to follow the federal plan.

Provinces that don’t meet the federal standard of having a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions by January 1 will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them.

Residents in those provinces are expected to begin receiving rebate cheques based on their household income level and family size to help offset cost impacts like higher heating bills and gas prices.

*with files from the Canadian Press