Police dog sniffs out assault suspect in Lunenburg County

A police dog in Lunenburg County helped locate a 31-year-old man who’s facing charges following an assault Monday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 11:49 p.m., officers responded to a home in Feltzen South, about 17 kilometres southwest of Lunenburg.

Police say a man had assaulted a woman inside the home and then ran off into a wooded area.

The police dog was able to locate the suspect hidden behind a tree. After refusing to listen to officers, police say the man was eventually arrested and held in custody overnight.

He sustained minor injuries during the arrest and refused medical treatment, according to police.

Stephen Wade Tracey appeared in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday to face charges of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other, and the woman was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.