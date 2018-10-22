Crime
October 22, 2018 3:17 pm

Police investigating Sunday morning assault at downtown Halifax bar

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an assault that occurred at Durty Nelly's on Argyle Street.

Alexander Quon/Global News
Halifax police are investigating an assault that occurred at a bar in downtown Halifax on Sunday morning.

Police say that officers responded to reports of an assault at an Argyle Street bar, Durty Nelly’s, at approximately 2 a.m.

The victim, a 47-year-old man from Halifax, was reportedly struck in the face with an object by a man whom he did not know.

The 47-year-old sustained non-life-threatening-injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

Police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe is their suspect.

Halifax Regional Police describe the man as bearded and standing 6’3″, weighing between 240 and 250 lbs.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hat, black sweater, jeans and had red headphones around his neck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.

