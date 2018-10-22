N.S. woman facing impaired charges, found in vehicle while 5 times over legal limit

A 40-year-old Nova Scotia woman has been charged after RCMP say a breath sample showed she was five times over the legal limit, while sitting in a vehicle.

Lunenburg County District RCMP officers were initially called just before 7 p.m. to a dirt road off Highway 14 in Sherwood.

Another motorist had returned to her vehicle to find that a car was blocking her from leaving. A woman, who was “showing signs of impairment” was sitting in that vehicle.

READ: Public complaint results in impaired driving charges: Nova Scotia RCMP

The motorist called 911 and officers conducted a breath sample, which they say showed she was five times the legal limit.

The woman is now facing charges of impaired care and control by alcohol, as well as care and control over the legal limit. She is to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 12.

“We applaud the woman for calling 911,” says Sgt. Mark MacPherson from Lunenburg County District RCMP in a news release.

“Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of deaths and serious injuries on our roads in Nova Scotia.”