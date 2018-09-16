Public complaint results in impaired driving charges: Nova Scotia RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a call from the public has resulted in two people facing impaired driving charges in Plymouth, N.S.

Just before 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, police say, officers responded to a complaint of two impaired drivers in a parking lot.

When they arrived, RCMP found open liquor in one of the vehicles. Police say further investigation determined that both drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old man from Kenzieville, N.S., was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample and also received a ticket for operating an unregistered vehicle.

The 47-year-old is scheduled to appear in Pictou County Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 25.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old woman from Ambercrombie, N.S., was arrested and is facing charges for impaired care and control of a vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.

She is scheduled to appear in Pictou County Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 26.