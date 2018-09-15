Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Dartmouth

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash between the motorcycle and vehicle happened around 1:40 p.m. along Victoria Road.

Police believe the motorcycle travelling north collided with a car in the centre/median lane.

A van then collided with the motorcycle, according to police.

The victim from Dartmouth remains in hospital.

Northbound lanes along Victoria Road will remain blocked as police investigate the exact cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

MVC in Dartmouth – near on ramp to Mackay Bridge from Victoria Road. Traffic being routed to on ramp. Expect delays @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/yoj1UuKQcw — Callum Smith (@smithc902) September 15, 2018