Second motorcyclist dies more than a week after collision in Hants County

A second motorcyclist has died following a three-bike collision in Nova Scotia’s Hants County last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. in Sweets Corner, about 10 km outside Windsor.

Police say two motorcycles collided head-on, causing a chain reaction crash with a third bike carrying two people.

A 64-year-old man from Enfield died at the scene, while a 23-year-old man from London, Ont., was flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that man was pronounced dead on Sept. 14.

The driver and passenger on the third bike received non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.