October 23, 2018 1:22 pm

Cape Breton police officer facing domestic violence allegations

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating allegations of domestic violence against an officer in Cape Breton.

Serious Incident Response Team [SiRT] director Felix Cacchione says the complaint was received on Sunday from a woman who claimed she was assaulted by her husband.

Cacchione says the man is a member of the Cape Breton Regional Police force. He says the investigation into the allegation began later in the day Sunday.

SiRT did not release the officer’s identity.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

