Cape Breton police officer facing domestic violence allegations

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating allegations of domestic violence against an officer in Cape Breton.

Serious Incident Response Team [SiRT] director Felix Cacchione says the complaint was received on Sunday from a woman who claimed she was assaulted by her husband.

READ MORE: Police officers won’t face charges in case of N.S. man bitten by police dog, SiRT rules

Cacchione says the man is a member of the Cape Breton Regional Police force. He says the investigation into the allegation began later in the day Sunday.

SiRT did not release the officer’s identity.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP member not facing charges in alleged groping incidents

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.