2 men facing charges after sawed-off rifle seized in Prince Albert, Sask.

Two men are facing charges after a sawed-off rifle was seized during a vehicle stop in Prince Albert, Sask.

Members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) made the arrests in the 300-block of 28th Street East just after 8 p.m. CT on October 19.

During the vehicle stop, the gun and ammunition were seized.

CFSEU said evidence to support the offence of possession of firearms was found during a search of the mens’ home in the 1000-block of Branion Drive.

A 29-year-old man is facing seven firearms offences and obstruction of a peace officer engaged in duty. He is from Montreal Lake.

A 23-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with nine firearm-related charges and a breach of his recognizance to not possess weapons.

Both are expected to appear in Prince Albert provincial court Monday.

CFSEU is a province-wide task force formed to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations.