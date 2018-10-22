Ken Sim concedes Vancouver mayoral race to Kennedy Stewart

Two days after a neck-and-neck mayoral race in Vancouver, runner-up Ken Sim is conceding to Kennedy Stewart.

After talks of a recount, the Non-Partisan Association candidate is congratulating Kennedy Stewart as Vancouver’s new mayor.

Once numbers from the final polling station were counted early Sunday morning, fewer than 1,000 votes separated the top two candidates.

“We have almost 50,000 people vote for us and we were unclear of the rules at the time,” Sim said.

Speaking to @kensimformayor: Q: Why are you conceding today? A: "Even with some of the polling stations that the city is recounting, its going to be pretty hard to make up the 984 vote difference." #bcvotes#Vancouver https://t.co/FHC12ktOBb — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) October 22, 2018

But in the end, Sim believes the difference isn’t small enough to work in his favour.

“Even with some of the polling stations that they are counting its going to be hard to make up the 984 vote difference,” Sim said.

In a Facebook post Sim apologized that it has taken time to acknowledge that Stewart won the mayoral election.

“Given the close nature of the result, we believed that we owed it to our supporters and the city to ensure we had the correct result. This was not done to take away from Kennedy Stewart or his team’s accomplishment in any way.”

The City of Vancouver says it’s routine to double-check results and final numbers will be announced Wednesday.