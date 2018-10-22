Who is Kelowna’s newest councillor? An interview with Loyal Wooldridge

Kelowna’s seven incumbent councillors have been re-elected, but there is one fresh face on council: Loyal Wooldridge.

The 32-year-old local business owner said it felt surreal as the results started coming in, showing he might win a position on council.

“We ran a really strong campaign, and it was looking really positive on the streets,” he said.

“I really wanted to show Kelowna that I was dedicated to the city by attending over 20 council meetings, over 100 stakeholder meetings in the last year, and I think they may have agreed,” he said.

Twenty-one people ran for councillor, eight of whom were elected.

Wooldridge believes it’s his dedication to the city that helped him stand out in a crowded field of candidates.

“And my knowledge about what applications are currently in play and what strategies are also currently in play, which is so important, because once we’re sworn in, we have to get right to work,” he said.

Wooldridge said the three key issues he wants to tackle are homelessness, housing attainability and transportation.

“The number one thing I’m dedicated 100 per cent to is the Journey Home strategy to address our homelessness challenges here in Kelowna,” he said.

“Secondly, our official community plan is in redevelopment, and with 50,000 more people moving here, we have to get creative of how we’re going to be addressing the needs,” Wooldridge added.

Wooldridge claimed Tracy Gray’s spot after she opted not to run again.

Watch the extended interview with Wooldridge above.