Former councillor claims mayor’s chair in West Kelowna

Former city councillor Gord Milsom has been elected the mayor of West Kelowna.

Milsom garnered 6,050 votes. Community activist Mary Mandarino trailed behind with 1,257 votes, according to preliminary vote tallies.

Milsom, a financial planner, served on city council from 2007 to 2014. He campaigned largely on improving roads, better water quality and a more pro-active approach towards development.

The mayor’s chair was left empty after Doug Findlater opted to run for council.

Findlater earned 2,855 votes and will now be a city councillor. Rick de Jong, Jason Friesen, Stephen Johnston, Carol Zanon, Jayson Zilkie and Chantelle Desrosiers will join him as councillors.