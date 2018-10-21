Cumming wins mayor’s seat in Vernon election

In Vernon, Victor Cumming has been elected as mayor. This was the regional economist’s second run for the mayor’s chair.

Cumming captured 4,928 votes, defeating three other candidates: Darrin Taylor (3,608 votes), Eric Olesen (990 votes) and Art Gourley (229 votes), according to unofficial City of Vernon preliminary results.

Cumming believes it was his experience that appealed to voters.

Earning spots on council were incumbents Scott Anderson, Brian Quiring, Dalvir Nahal, and outgoing mayor Akbal Mund.

They will be joined by two newcomers Kelly Fehr and Kari Gares.

