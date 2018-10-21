BC election
October 21, 2018 12:43 am
Updated: October 21, 2018 1:08 am

Cumming wins mayor’s seat in Vernon election

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Vernon's new mayor-elect Victor Cumming shares a smile with outgoing mayor Akbal Mund. Mund decided to run for council and was elected to a council seat.

Megan Turcato/Global News
In Vernon, Victor Cumming has been elected as mayor. This was the regional economist’s second run for the mayor’s chair.

Cumming captured 4,928 votes, defeating three other candidates: Darrin Taylor (3,608 votes), Eric Olesen (990 votes) and Art Gourley (229 votes), according to unofficial City of Vernon preliminary results.

Cumming believes it was his experience that appealed to voters.

Earning spots on council were incumbents Scott Anderson, Brian Quiring, Dalvir Nahal, and outgoing mayor Akbal Mund.

They will be joined by two newcomers Kelly Fehr and Kari Gares.

