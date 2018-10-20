Watch live: B.C. municipal election 2018

British Columbians head to the polls today, Oct. 20, for the 2018 B.C. municipal election.

READ MORE: Live B.C. election results 2018: Find your riding and candidates

Where you can get election results:

Global News will have complete coverage of the municipal elections on TV, radio and online.

Join us on BC1 for our Global News election special from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT and on Global BC from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The show will also be livestreamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page, plus simulcast on CKNW.

READ MORE: Full coverage of the B.C. municipal elections

The special is hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey, with Richard Zussman providing live results throughout the show and reporters out in the field and around the Lower Mainland and Kelowna.

CKNW’s Simi Sara and Lynda Steele will also be hosting panels with local politicians and experts throughout the evening.

WATCH: Top civic election issues in Victoria

There are a number of races to watch throughout the Lower Mainland this election night.

READ MORE: Vancouver election 2018 cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide

In Vancouver, independent Kennedy Stewart continues to have a big lead in the latest poll in the race for mayor in Vancouver. Ken Sim of the NPA continues in second spot. Independent Shauna Sylvester remains in the running for third place.

WATCH: Decision 2018: The Vancouver voting power shift

Vancouver neighbourhoods once regarded as party strongholds are seeing a decline in voter population, according to new numbers pointing to a shift in the city’s political balance of power.

Simon Fraser University city program director Andy Yan studied information from Statistics Canada, census data from 2006 and 2016 and files from the City of Vancouver’s open data database.

READ MORE: With 1 week to civic elections, Metro Vancouver candidates face unsettled electorate

The findings: the tipping of the balance of power began around 2006, when the NPA’s hold on Vancouver’s west side started to wane as demographics began changing.

Meanwhile, there has been dramatic growth in downtown Vancouver, an area that eventually become a stronghold for Vision Vancouver.

WATCH: Global News election show Focus BC on BC1:

READ MORE: Vancouver civic election: Changing demographics could see west-east power shift

In Surrey, with Mayor Linda Hepner not running again, eight candidates are vying for the mayor’s chair.

Commentator Mike McDonald writes this election race may be B.C.’s most consequential.

“The next Surrey Council will have four years to shape the future, and not just of 316 square kilometres south of the Fraser, but as the second-largest voting bloc on the Metro Vancouver regional board. It will have influence from Bowen Island to Bradner,” he wrote.

“Against this backdrop, the Surrey City election on Oct. 20 may have the most impact of any local election in British Columbia.”

WATCH: Rampant gun violence key issue for Surrey voters in civic election

In Surrey, voter fraud allegations are posing new challenges for the undecided voter.

Surrey was the first Metro Vancouver municipality to see fraud allegations surface, with anti-crime group Wake Up Surrey alleging a coordinated campaign to illegally use absentee ballots.

READ MORE: B.C. municipal election 2018: Surrey results

None of those ballots were ever distributed to voters, but the Surrey RCMP said nearly 70 fraudulent applications had been identified.

New allegations surfaced during the campaigns involving allegations to to buy votes in Richmond, Vancouver and Burnaby.

However, on Friday, Richmond RCMP said it has uncovered no evidence of possible voter manipulation associated to the social media app WeChat.

“To date, the Richmond RCMP has only received third party allegations of wrong doing in the election process. No individuals have come forward to the Richmond RCMP citing that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process. We are continuing to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to come forward and speak to us,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang, media relations officer for the Richmond RCMP, said in a release.

-with files from Richard Zussman and Simon Little