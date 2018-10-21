BC election: Basran easily wins second term as Kelowna mayor

Colin Basran came out the winner in Kelowna’s mayoral election race on Saturday, besting top challenger Tom Dyas and two other candidates.

The final vote tally had yet to be released, but past 10 p.m., Basran had 18,118 votes, or 56.95 per cent in capturing his second term. Dyas was well behind at 9,518 votes, or 29.92 per cent, according to the City of Kelowna.

There’s a lot of energy in this room. Basran gives a speech following his victory. He won with more than 18,000 votes. #bcvotes #bcelection @GlobalOkanagan @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/sYaQvOYZOx — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 21, 2018

Bobby Kennedy was third voting at 2.671 while Bob Schewe was fourth at 1,507.

The battle between Basran and Dyas was politically intriguing, as the two were close friends prior to Dyas announcing his intention to become mayor. Last year, Dyas accompanied Basran on a trip to New York for the mayor’s 40th birthday. But once Dyas stepped into the election ring, the friendly gloves were off.

More than halfway there. 20,084 votes have been counted. Basran has nearly twice as many as Dyas. 10 polling stations to go. Still waiting for him to come down here #bcvotes #bcelection @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/44Ojfs5Di9 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 21, 2018

READ MORE: B.C. municipal election 2018: Kelowna results

Dyas accused Basran of “weak leadership” and of “unacceptable” tax increases. Basran, meanwhile, questioned Dyas’ thoughts of building a new city hall and fire hall, adding Dyas had “Trump-style politicking.”

Waiting for election results to start rolling in at incumbent mayor Colin Basran’s headquarters for the night. He’s told us he won’t be here until the results are in #bcelection #ylw #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/2tJmFN5hBC — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 21, 2018

Basran won his first term in 2014, when he defeated former mayor Sharon Shepherd in that year’s civic election to become Kelowna’s leader. A former city councillor for one term before becoming mayor, Basran captured 56 per cent of the 2014 vote. His career includes being a former journalist and a realtor.

It was quiet at Tom Dyas’ election-night gathering at the Kanata Hotel before results started rolling in.

READ MORE: Live B.C. election results 2018: Find your riding and candidates

Dyas is a businessman and a former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president. He was also highly involved in the Kelowna Rockets’ successful quest to host the 2020 Memorial Cup as chairperson of the team’s bid committee.

Kennedy is the owner of a skateboard shop in the downtown core, while Schewe was a former bylaw officer in Kelowna.