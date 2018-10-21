Election upset in Penticton: incumbent mayor ousted

Penticton’s incumbent mayor Andrew Jakubeit has been ousted by John Vassilaki in Saturday’s election.

Vassilaki, a former councillor, earned 5,144 votes, which is more than double the number of people who voted for Jakubeit. The incumbent came in third with 2,564 votes.

READ MORE: Crowded ballot in six-way race for Penticton mayor

Jason Cox ranked second in the race for the mayor’s chair, earning 2,621 votes.

Vassilaki lost to Jakubeit by 2,114 votes in the 2014 election.

READ MORE: BC election: Basran easily wins second term as Kelowna mayor

Jake Kimberley, Campbell Watt, Frank Regehr, Julius Bloomfield, Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes have been elected as city councillors.