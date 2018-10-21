BC election
October 21, 2018 3:06 am
Updated: October 21, 2018 3:10 am

Election upset in Penticton: incumbent mayor ousted

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

John Vassilaki has ousted incumbent Andrew Jakubeit from the mayor's chair in Penticton.

Shelby Thom / Global News
Penticton’s incumbent mayor Andrew Jakubeit has been ousted by John Vassilaki in Saturday’s election.

Vassilaki, a former councillor, earned 5,144 votes, which is more than double the number of people who voted for Jakubeit. The incumbent came in third with 2,564 votes.

Jason Cox ranked second in the race for the mayor’s chair, earning 2,621 votes.

Vassilaki lost to Jakubeit by 2,114 votes in the 2014 election.

Jake Kimberley, Campbell Watt, Frank Regehr, Julius Bloomfield, Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes have been elected as city councillors.

