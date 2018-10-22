Cheap beer, discounts, prizes as Bombers hope to clinch playoffs

To celebrate the last home game of the season – and, hopefully, a playoff-clinching win – the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are offering their fans prizes, discounts and cheap beer.

While supplies last, the team has reduced its draft beer prices to $4.85 plus taxes at Friday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders at Investors Group Field.

The team is also offering a discount of 25 per cent off all Adidas merchandise (including jerseys) to its season ticket holders, as well as giving away game-worn jerseys right off the backs of 10 pre-selected players after the game.

The tailgate area for Friday’s game opens at 6 p.m. and includes a live performance by St. Boniface soul group Jeremie and the Delicious Hounds, as well as fire pits, prizes, and more.

A win Friday night will earn the team a playoff spot for the third season in a row.

