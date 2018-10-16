Bombers’ Adam Bighill named top CFL performer

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill has been named the CFL’s Top Performer for this week, due to his standout performance in Saturday’s shutout win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bighill, who currently leads the CFL with 101 defensive tackles, was recognized for an eight-tackle game, including three sacks, as well as forcing a Riders fumble that led directly to a Winnipeg touchdown.

“Any time you can keep a zero on the scoreboard, that’s a great feat,” said Bighill post-game.

“It comes down to a whole team keeping the zero on the scoreboard, but defensively, we’re really, really proud of it.”

Bighill also received Shaw CFL Top Performer honours this season in week four (vs. the BC Lions) and week nine (vs. the Hamilton Tiger-Cats).

The Bombers close out their home schedule for the regular season next Friday.

