Crime
October 22, 2018 12:39 pm
Updated: October 22, 2018 12:42 pm

Man charged after video shows alleged robbery on police chief’s front doorstep

John Hadden, Online Video Producer By Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police Chief "Kenny" Mattingly released surveillance footage Wednesday.



A man is facing charges in Kentucky after allegedly stealing a package from the porch of a home owned by the town’s police chief.

Vine Grove Police Chief Kenneth L. Mattingly shared a Facebook post Wednesday that included surveillance video of the incident and a call to action, asking residents to help identify the perpetrator.

“At 5:52 today this criminal stole a package from my front porch,” Chief Mattingly’s post reads. “He was driving a dark blue extenda cab ford ranger with tinted windows, and a wooden porch swing in the bed.”

“If you know who he is please message me and let me know!”

In the video, a truck pulls up to a residence and an unidentified man emerges from the vehicle. The man then walks up to a porch, collects a package and returns to the truck.

Mattingly’s social media post has been shared more than 1,000 times as of this writing. An update later confirmed that justice had been done.

“The suspect has been identified and charges are forthcoming,” Mattingly wrote. “I would like to thank everyone for input and help!”
