1 person dead after shooting at south Edmonton community hall

Residents of Royal Gardens in south Edmonton woke up Sunday morning to police tape around a community hall and parking lot.

At least four police vehicles were on scene at Royal Gardens Community Hall at 117 Street and 40 Avenue.

A homicide detective told Global News one person was killed in a shooting at an event at the hall but didn’t know if the person shot was a guest.

Shortly after 9 a.m., three detectives were also inspecting the grounds around the hall. Several yellow evidence markers were also seen on the ground, including near the playground.

Earlier in the morning, police had also blocked off 41 Avenue.

A post on the Royal Gardens Community League’s Facebook page said: “there was an incident with a renter last night in the hall parking lot.

“The police won’t say what happened but have cordoned off parts of the parking lot and 41 Avenue.”

The administrator of the Facebook page told Global News the hall was rented out Saturday night for a 30th wedding anniversary celebration.

