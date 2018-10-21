Crime
October 21, 2018 11:58 am
Updated: October 21, 2018 12:02 pm

1 person dead after shooting at south Edmonton community hall

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Edmonton police investigate incident at Royal Gardens Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

Julia Wong, Global News
A A

Residents of Royal Gardens in south Edmonton woke up Sunday morning to police tape around a community hall and parking lot.

At least four police vehicles were on scene at Royal Gardens Community Hall at 117 Street and 40 Avenue.

A homicide detective told Global News one person was killed in a shooting at an event at the hall but didn’t know if the person shot was a guest.

Story continues below

Shortly after 9 a.m., three detectives were also inspecting the grounds around the hall. Several yellow evidence markers were also seen on the ground, including near the playground.

Earlier in the morning, police had also blocked off 41 Avenue.

A post on the Royal Gardens Community League’s Facebook page said: “there was an incident with a renter last night in the hall parking lot.

“The police won’t say what happened but have cordoned off parts of the parking lot and 41 Avenue.”

The administrator of the Facebook page told Global News the hall was rented out Saturday night for a 30th wedding anniversary celebration.

More to come… 

10-21-crimesceneJW3

Edmonton police investigate incident at Royal Gardens Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

Julia Wong, Global News
10-21-crimesceneJW4

Edmonton police investigate incident at Royal Gardens Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

Julia Wong, Global News
10-21-crimesceneJW2

Edmonton police investigate incident at Royal Gardens Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

Julia Wong, Global News
10-21-crimesceneJW1

Edmonton police investigate incident at Royal Gardens Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

Julia Wong, Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
community hall rental
Edmonton police
EPS
police tape
Royal Gardens
royal gardens community hall
royal gardens community league
South Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News