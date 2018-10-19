City of Calgary cancels second part of Bowfort Road interchange art project

The City of Calgary will not pursue the second part of a public art project near the Trans-Canada Highway and Bowfort Road N.W. due to “budget restraints,” according to a city official.

The project, known as “the drumlins,” was planned to accompany the Bowfort Towers, which was unveiled in August 2017. The landscape art would have included hills on the north side of the highway that were meant to resemble glaciers.

“The decision to cancel the drumlins is in keeping with budget restraints that the city is applying across the corporation,” said Jennifer Thompson, the city’s public art lead, in a statement provided to Global News.

The budget for the entire art project was $500,000, however only $411,000 has been used so far. Thompson indicated that the balance of the funds will be sent back to the city’s public art program.

The artists commissioned to do the work have been notified of the city’s decision, according to Thompson.

The public art was part of a $71.1 million interchange project at the Trans-Canada Highway and Bowfort Road N.W.