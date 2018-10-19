Canada
October 19, 2018 1:55 pm

Toddler dies after collision in Calgary’s Vista Heights

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH: A young boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary Friday morning. Christa Dao reports.

A A

A three-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Calgary’s northeast Friday, police said.

EMS said the boy was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

Calgary police said the collision occurred at around 8:40 a.m. in the 1800-block of Valley View Road N.E.

READ MORE: Man dead, another person seriously injured in crash west of Calgary

The driver stayed on scene. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision, police said.

–More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Crash
calgary crash fatal
Calgary Police Service
fatal vista heights collision
vista heights
vista heights toddler killed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News