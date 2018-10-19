Toddler dies after collision in Calgary’s Vista Heights

A three-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Calgary’s northeast Friday, police said.

EMS said the boy was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

Calgary police said the collision occurred at around 8:40 a.m. in the 1800-block of Valley View Road N.E.

Tow truck on scene now. Pulling the vehicle out. pic.twitter.com/DcTMoX7BGd — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) October 19, 2018

The driver stayed on scene. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision, police said.

