Pats fall short against Chiefs despite strong effort

WATCH VIDEO: The Regina Pats dropped Wednesday’s game at the Brandt Centre 4-0 to the Spokane Chiefs. Despite the loss, the Pats did manage over 30 shots on net for the fifth time this season.

The Regina Pats (3-7) came up empty last night in their efforts against the Spokane Chiefs (6-2).

In their first game back at home after a successful three-game road trip (2-1), the Pats were shut out 4-0.

But if you ask Pats head coach David Struch, it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

“If we weren’t getting the chances, it would be difficult,” Struch said.

“[In] the third period, for me, even though we were down 4-0, our guys did everything they could to do things the right way and that’s going to be the positive thing we take from it no matter what.”

The Pats gave up two power play goals in the first two periods on goals from forwards Ethan McIndoe and Adam Beckman.

Spokane added two more in the third when forwards Jack Finley and Adam Beckman scored back-to-back even-strength goals within the first four minutes of the period.

Despite being outshot, the Pats fired 35 shots at Chiefs goaltender Bailey Brkin, something Struch said is a positive.

“The players have to find reward in it and the reward for those guys, the guys that are offensive threats, has to be that they were getting chances,” Struch said.

“You get good opportunities like that on some other nights, a lot of them are going to go in.”

Pats goalie Max Paddock was named the third star of the game stopping 39 shots in the loss.

The Pats are back at on Saturday when they host division rival Moose Jaw Warriors. Game time is 7 p.m.