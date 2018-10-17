Crime
October 17, 2018 4:35 pm

Man accused in ‘one punch’ attack in Vancouver found not guilty

By Reporter  CKNW

The aggravated assault trial of Omid Roudiani, the man accused in a 2015 'one punch' attack in downtown Vancouver that left a Richmond man with permanent brain damage, is now underway in B.C. Supreme Court. Grace Ke reports.

The man accused in a so-called “one punch” attack in Vancouver three years ago has been found not guilty of aggravated assault by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

The incident took place outside the Roundhouse Bar on Smithe Street.

Omid Roudiani was accused of punching 36-year-old Richmond resident Joshua Albertson who was heading home with his wife after a night out.

According to reports, as the pair walked past two groups of men, Albertson became involved in a dispute over hiring a limo.

He was hit, and when he fell, hit his head on the pavement, causing severe injuries including brain damage.

