Man accused in ‘one punch’ attack in Vancouver found not guilty
The man accused in a so-called “one punch” attack in Vancouver three years ago has been found not guilty of aggravated assault by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
The incident took place outside the Roundhouse Bar on Smithe Street.
Omid Roudiani was accused of punching 36-year-old Richmond resident Joshua Albertson who was heading home with his wife after a night out.
According to reports, as the pair walked past two groups of men, Albertson became involved in a dispute over hiring a limo.
He was hit, and when he fell, hit his head on the pavement, causing severe injuries including brain damage.
