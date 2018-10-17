B.C. government launches online cannabis sales with some strains already sold out

The B.C. government has launched its website for legal online cannabis sales.

Online sales officially began after the stroke of midnight on Wednesday with 85 strains and dozens of other accessories on offer.

Early Wednesday, however, some strains, such as Mango Kush and Campfire, appeared to be unavailable because they were sold out.

MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more

A gram of dried bud on the website starts at $6.99. However, the premium strains are being priced at about $16.28 a gram, not including taxes.

Every order from B.C.’s legal online store will come with a $10 shipping fee.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first government pot shop opens its doors in Kamloops

For those wanting to buy a pre-rolled joint, it will cost anywhere from $4 to $16.

#CannabisIQ * B.C. has *some* of the highest prices across the country (so far) at $16.28/g * Prices may change overtime depending on demand/supply * LPs have shorted order commitments, new product at lower/higher prices likely to become avail in coming weeks/months https://t.co/86BPfqjxD4 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) October 17, 2018

In B.C., the first government-run cannabis store is located in Kamloops in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre.

Provincial cannabis regulations allow sales from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, but the Kamloops store plans to open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

MORE: Sign up for Cannabis IQ, a weekly newsletter covering legalization

There are 75 strains available at the legal store in Kamloops but the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) is confident supply will ramp up in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Marijuana is legal everywhere across Canada now

Here are a couple snap shots of B.C. gov pot prices through BCLDB: Range from $6.99/g to $16.28/g Again this does NOT include taxes GST (5%)

PST (Cannabis 7%) pic.twitter.com/utZ75W3E6D — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) October 17, 2018