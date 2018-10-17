B.C.’s first government pot shop opens its doors in Kamloops

Cannabis is now legal in Canada and government-run pot shops have been opening up around the country.

In B.C. the first government-run cannabis store is located in Kamloops in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre.

Provincial cannabis regulations allow sales from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, but the Kamloops store plans to open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

There are 75 strains available at the legal store in Kamloops but the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) is confident supply will ramp up in the coming weeks.

A website for B.C. buyers is also now open for business.

The orders will be shipped from the B.C. Liquor distribution centre within 48 hours with a $10 shipping fee added to each order.

There are 85 strains available on the website.

What you need to know

You must be at least 19 years old to purchase cannabis in B.C.

Non-medical cannabis will only be sold in standalone cannabis retail stores, and will not be sold alongside other products, such as liquor.

Public and private stores will be allowed to sell dried cannabis, cannabis oils that comply with federal requirements, and seeds.

Rules for smoking cannabis in public will be subject to existing smoking restrictions and local bylaws.

Those over the age of 19 will also be allowed to grow non-medical cannabis in their home — up to four plants per household but they cannot be visible to the public.

Carrying marijuana across international boundaries is illegal.

It will still be against the law to pack bags with pot when travelling internationally even into areas or U.S. states where marijuana is already legal.

“As long as the flight is domestic, people are allowed to bring up to a certain quantity for their personal use,” Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

“However, I would remind people if they’re going to a country like the United States – the rules of that country are the rules that apply.”

While pot is legal in several U.S. states, it’s not on a federal level and you could face serious criminal penalties.

According to Transport Canada, passengers will be permitted up to 30 grams of cannabis in either their carry-on bag or tucked away in their checked luggage.