Police appeal for public help in Sumeet Randhawa homicide investigation

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is hoping video footage will solve the murder of a Surrey man who was killed in a brazen daylight shooting last Thursday.

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, was gunned down in the 6700-block of 130th Street just before 2 p.m. that day, not far from an elementary school.

Now IHIT says video footage shows a Hummer-H3 with Washington State licence plates arriving in the area.

A man is seen exiting the driver’s seat of the Hummer, then getting into a 2012 to 2014 blue Ford Focus, which then leaves the area.

Police think the man was involved in the killing.

“We believe that this video surveillance footage captured those responsible for the murder of Sumeet Randhawa,” says IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT or Crimestoppers.