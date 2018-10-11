One person hurt in Surrey shooting
A A
One person has been injured in a daytime shooting in Surrey.
It happened in the 6700-block of 130th Street Thursday afternoon.
READ MORE: Hockey coach and father gunned down in Surrey was not intended target: Police
Police confirm that one person has been hurt, but their condition remains unknown.
Surrey RCMP closed off 130th Street between 64th and 68th Avenue to investigate.
People are being urged to avoid the area.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.