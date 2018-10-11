One person hurt in Surrey shooting

One person has been injured in a daytime shooting in Surrey.

It happened in the 6700-block of 130th Street Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm that one person has been hurt, but their condition remains unknown.

Surrey RCMP closed off 130th Street between 64th and 68th Avenue to investigate.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come…