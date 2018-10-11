Crime
October 11, 2018 6:22 pm

One person hurt in Surrey shooting

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were called to the 6700-block of 130th Street on Thursday.

One person has been injured in a daytime shooting in Surrey.

It happened in the 6700-block of 130th Street Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm that one person has been hurt, but their condition remains unknown.

Surrey RCMP closed off 130th Street between 64th and 68th Avenue to investigate.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come…

