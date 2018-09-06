Police searching for ‘extremely violent’ suspect in 2017 Surrey homicide

Homicide investigators have released a photo of the suspect in a nearly year-old fatal shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

“He may be hiding, he may be evading the police, he may be hiding out of sight from really everybody,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

“But we’re hoping because now that the community knows, now that they know his name or his photograph, if they spot him if they have a glimpse of him, that’s huge for us, that’s a starting point for us.”

Teixeira is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017, near King George Boulevard and Crescent Road.

A woman was also found nearby with bullet wounds. She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police at the time described the shooting as a targeted attack.

Police Thursday also confirmed that the hunt for Teixeria was linked to a heavy police presence in a South Surrey neighbourhood Wednesday evening, which police had initially described as a possible training exercise.

“[That] was an incident involving officers led by IHIT investigators… we were trying to make an arrest, but it was unsuccessful. So we are still out trying to apprehend Mr. Teixeira,” said Jang.

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 161 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on one arm.

Police say he is “extremely violent” and presents a risk to public safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or through Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.