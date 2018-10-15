‘Enough is enough’ when it comes to fatal shootings: Surrey resident

A long-time Surrey resident who lives near the latest fatal shooting, says she is fed up and scared.

Debbie Kemp isn’t mincing her words.

“I’d like to see somebody get a set of balls and stand up and say ‘hey, we gotta do something.'”

Kemp says she is fed up with the crime in the Newton area, especially since last Thursday’s fatal, targeted shooting at 2 in the afternoon just steps from an elementary school.

She’s been a resident of Newton for 15 years and says it’s time people stood up and said “enough is enough.”

Kemp wonders if it’s even safe to go outside anymore.

“Most of the children out here are afraid to go out, the kids aren’t out playing anymore like they use to and that’s sad.”

Kemp says the murder last Thursday afternoon just before school got out was another stark reminder of how bad things have become in her neighbourhood.

“Especially broad daylight, like come on!”

Kemp says there are simple steps the city could take to make people feel safer such as more lighting in Unwin Park.