Grandparents scammed out of $9K prompts reminder from Middlesex OPP

Provincial police say Middlesex Centre residents were scammed out of more than $9,000 last week, after believing their grandchild was in distress.

Victims reported the incident to Middlesex County OPP on Oct. 11 and said they got a call from someone who identified as their grandkid.

Convinced the caller was their grandchild, they transferred $9,100 to help cover the cost of a car crash. Two days later, when they went to follow up on the details of the collision with their grandchild, they realized they’d be defrauded.

Police are reminding the public to be wary of messages from family members or friends who are desperate for money, and have tips for those who encounter such a message:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.