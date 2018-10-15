Peterborough County woman bilked of $10K in injury phone call scam

A woman in Selwyn Township is out $10,000 after falling for a phone scam which claimed her son was involved in a motor vehicle collision.

Peterborough County OPP say they were asked to investigate a fraud on Friday night in which a woman said she was contacted by someone claiming to be her son.

Police say the caller also claimed he had been involved in a motor vehicle collision which injured a child and subsequently had been arrested for impaired driving. He told the woman he required $10,000 in order to be released from jail.

“The complainant also stated she had spoken to another male who stated he was her son’s lawyer,” police said.

Police note the woman eventually sent $10,000 via a bank transfer “before realizing this may be a scam.”

OPP continue to investigate.