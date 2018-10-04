Man facing 15 charges in alleged vehicle purchase fraud in Ajax

AJAX, Ont. – A 25-year-old man is facing 15 charges after an investigation into fraudulent vehicle purchases.

Durham Regional Police say the incidents took place at multiple dealerships in May.

Police allege a man impersonated a Quebec resident, used fraudulent identity documents, and bought cars worth $176,000.

Man wanted for fraud is now in custody: https://t.co/xdrMEfqWm8 — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) October 4, 2018

They say the purchases were made at dealerships in Ajax, Ont., as well as York region north of Toronto.

Police issued an arrest warrant last month, and took a suspect into custody in Toronto on Wednesday.

The charges he faces include three counts each of fraud over $5,000, personation with intent and uttering a forged document.