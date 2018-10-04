Crime
Man facing 15 charges in alleged vehicle purchase fraud in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press

AJAX, Ont. – A 25-year-old man is facing 15 charges after an investigation into fraudulent vehicle purchases.

Durham Regional Police say the incidents took place at multiple dealerships in May.

Police allege a man impersonated a Quebec resident, used fraudulent identity documents, and bought cars worth $176,000.

They say the purchases were made at dealerships in Ajax, Ont., as well as York region north of Toronto.

Police issued an arrest warrant last month, and took a suspect into custody in Toronto on Wednesday.

The charges he faces include three counts each of fraud over $5,000, personation with intent and uttering a forged document.

