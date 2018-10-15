Crime
October 15, 2018 12:57 pm

Winnipeg priest arrested for ’80s child sex assault

By Online Journalist  Global News
The former St. Boniface Minor Seminary, seen here under renovations in 2017

Manitoba Historical Society
Police have charged a local priest with four counts of sexual assault and indecent assault for crimes that occurred between 1982 and 1988.

The victim was a resident student at the St. Boniface Minor Seminary at the time of the offences.

Roland Lanoie, 70, was arrested Oct. 3.

Police say he was working as an ordained priest working holding various positions within the Archdiocese of St. Boniface at the time of the offences.

