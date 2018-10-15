Winnipeg priest arrested for ’80s child sex assault

Police have charged a local priest with four counts of sexual assault and indecent assault for crimes that occurred between 1982 and 1988.

The victim was a resident student at the St. Boniface Minor Seminary at the time of the offences.

READ MORE: Canada and the Catholic Church: This is why it’s a complex relationship

Roland Lanoie, 70, was arrested Oct. 3.

Police say he was working as an ordained priest working holding various positions within the Archdiocese of St. Boniface at the time of the offences.

WATCH: Winnipeg sexual assault councillor says there is a lot of privilege that comes with power