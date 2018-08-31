Canada and the Catholic Church: This is why it’s a complex relationship

Recent revelations from a grand jury report in Pennsylvania showed that at least 1,000 children were victims of abuse by 300 priests and that generations of bishops failed repeatedly to take measures to punish those involved.

We have in recent years become all too familiar with stories like this, but to what extent was it happening in Canada and how much was covered up?

READ MORE: At least 11 Pennsylvania priests accused of sex abuse travelled to Canada, and four allegedly abused children here

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, we hear part one of our two-part series on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Host Niki Reitmayer sits down with abuse survivor Leona Huggins, as she recalls her traumatic experience at the hands of a pedophile priest and the Catholic Church’s attempts to cover it up.

Next week, the church responds.