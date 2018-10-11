Shooting in The Pas sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RCMP in The Pas are looking for a pair of suspects in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Tremaudan Avenue, and found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators found a firearm at the scene, and have determined two men entered the residence, had a fight with the victim, and left the scene in a vehicle.

Ryan Todd Campbell, 33, from Opaskwayak First Nation, and Clayton Joshua McKay, 26, of no fixed address, are each charged with aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of uttering threats, among other offences.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call their local police, The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

