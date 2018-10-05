Missing Thompson teen may be in The Pas, say RCMP
RCMP say a Thompson teen missing since last week may have traveled to The Pas.
Kelly John Castel, 16, was last seen at his home in Thompson on McGill Place at about 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 27.
He left wearing a black hoodie with stripes and carrying a grey backpack. He’s described as 5′ 9″ tall with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
