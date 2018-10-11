Man in his 20s killed in Downsview shooting on Thursday

A young man has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Downsview area Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of gunshots being fired near Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, just after 2 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing up to five gunshots, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News.

When EMS arrived at the scene, they found a male with no vital signs and gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim who appeared to be in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The forensic unit has been called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Toronto police are now searching for two male suspects, last seen leaving the area in a grey van going eastbound.

Shooting: Camborne Ave/ Dalraith Rd

– male with gunshot wounds to the upper body, unconsc/not breathing

– 2 male suspects seen leaving the area in a grey veh, last seen eastbound

-EMS/Police on scene#GO1879521@TPS31Div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2018