Man punches two strangers in the same day

Kingston police say a man punched two random people in the head in the same day.

Police have charged a 47-year-old man with allegedly punching at least two strangers in the head on Oct. 4.

On Oct. 5, Kingston police released information about a man who had allegedly punched a random woman in the head while she was waiting for a bus on Montreal Street the evening before. The man was later found, arrested and charged with assault on Oct. 5.

It turns out, police believe the man also allegedly punched another person just three hours before the alleged assault on the woman waiting for the bus.

In the second reported incident, police say a man was walking north along Montreal Street when he was suddenly and without provocation punched in the face by a 47-year-old man. The victim fell to the ground and the stranger walked away.

Police say they were subsequently able to confirm the same man is accused in both assaults. On Oct. 10, they arrested the 47-year-old again and charged him with the assault on the man.
