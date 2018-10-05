Woman allegedly punched by stranger while waiting for bus

Kingston police say a woman was suddenly attacked by a stranger while waiting at a bus stop.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., a woman in her 20s was waiting at a bus shelter on Montreal Street when suddenly and without provocation, police say a man charged at her and punched her in the ear.

The woman then fell to the ground and police say the man fled.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said witnesses recognized the man and pointed to an address where he may have been. When police arrived at the address, the man was there.

Media relations officer Const. Cam Mack said that there was no indication the man was impaired, and police did not believe he had mental health issues.

In fact, Mack said the man cooperated with police when he was arrested.

The woman was transported to hospital by Frontenac Paramedics.

The 47-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault causing bodily harm.