Brockville police arrest several teens in connection with 3 assaults

Brockville police have arrested several Brockville youths in relation to three alleged assaults over the last month.

According to a police press release sent out on Thursday, a video of an assault has been circulating on social media. Police say the assault occurred on Wednesday around noon near Stewart Boulevard and Central Avenue and involved a 17-year-old boy, who has been identified and is facing assault charges.

On Oct. 1, police say a 15-year-old girl attacked another teen by pulling her off her bike and then allegedly punching and kicking her in the head.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Oct. 4 and also charged with assault.

On Sept. 12, police say an altercation at a local high school led to four teens, a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old, facing assault charges.

There is no indication that any of the incidents are related. It is currently unclear whether any of these teens are involved in the group that calls themselves the Burr Gang, which has allegedly been involved in recent incidents reported to police.

Brockville police did not respond to several calls for further comment.