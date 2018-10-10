Canada
October 10, 2018 1:27 pm

Brantford break-in suspect found hiding in bathroom: police

By Reporter  900 CHML

Brantford police have arrested a man found hiding in a bathroom.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a break-in in Brantford.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to a residence on Alfred Street, where a man had allegedly tried to force open the door of a home.

But when he was unable to get inside, police say the suspect went next door, where officers located the man hiding in a bathroom.

The accused is now facing charges of break and enter, and trespass at night.

