Brantford teen reported missing

Brantford police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Aiden Charles Brown was last seen on Elgin Street around 5 p.m. Monday. Police say they would like to confirm his well-being.

Brown is described as four-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

