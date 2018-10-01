Canada
October 1, 2018

Brantford man reported missing

By Reporter  Global News
Brantford police are looking for a missing man .

Brantford Police are asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing 22-year-old man.

Nicholas Edward Grieves is an Indigenous male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 146 pounds, with short brown hair and sometimes, a goatee.

Police say Grieves has tattoos on the fingers of both hands. as well as tattoos on his left wrist, left forearm and right hand.

He is known to frequent Brantford and Hamilton.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and ask that anyone who may know his whereabouts call Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

