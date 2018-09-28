Canada
September 28, 2018 4:57 pm

Police searching for missing Brantford man

By Reporter  Global News
Michael Cunningham-Davis was reported missing in Brantford.

Brantford Police
A man has been reported missing in Brantford. Police say they are concerned for the well-being of 32-year-old Michael Cunningham-Davis.

He is described as an Indigenous man, around five-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Cunningham-Davis has a tattoo of the word “Davis” on his left forearm, a tattoo of the word “Noah” on his right shoulder and a tattoo of the word “Kyden” on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

