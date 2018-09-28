Police searching for missing Brantford man

A man has been reported missing in Brantford. Police say they are concerned for the well-being of 32-year-old Michael Cunningham-Davis.

He is described as an Indigenous man, around five-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Cunningham-Davis has a tattoo of the word “Davis” on his left forearm, a tattoo of the word “Noah” on his right shoulder and a tattoo of the word “Kyden” on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

UPDATE – The missing 32 year old Brantford resident Michael Cunningham-Davis was last seen wearing a black track suit with a blue Bud Light backpack, he may have also recently shaved his head. He is known to frequent the downtown areas in Brantford. https://t.co/nJNsPj8phV pic.twitter.com/rtKVAYk6Rq — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) September 28, 2018

BPS is requesting assistance in locating a missing 32 year old male. Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS is an aboriginal male, 5'10", 160lbs with dark hair, brown eyes and is unshaven. He has tattoo's of the words "Davis", "Noah" and "Kyden". https://t.co/4fbL2h7MaH pic.twitter.com/7fnIvyB8kO — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) September 28, 2018