Brantford disturbances result in six arrests

Six people are facing charges after separate disturbances in Brantford over the weekend.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for assault on Saturday, after police were called to a disturbance at a business on Market Street, where the accused was allegedly yelling and screaming, before punching a staff member in the face.
Early Sunday, police were called to a business on King George Road, where a patron was asked to leave and broke a window on his way out.
Police say a young woman also became involved and started to assault the staff.
While at the business, officers observed another woman who was drinking in the parking lot and smashed a bottle.
A 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman are all facing charges.
Then on Sunday night, a 911 call was made about a disturbance at a home on Mohawk Street, where yelling and screaming could be heard coming from the residence.
Police say the accused had threatened to harm someone in the residence and produced a knife, but while they were arresting him, a young woman tried to intervene and started spitting and kicking the police cruiser and trying to punch officers at the scene.
A 16-year-old Cambridge man is now facing charges, as well as a 15-year-old woman from Ohsweken.
